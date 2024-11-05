US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

