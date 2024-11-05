US Bancorp DE Sells 219 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

