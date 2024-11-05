US Bancorp DE Sells 3,451 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $4,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $24,791,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 166.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

