US Bancorp DE Sells 36,617 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $139,895,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $54,770,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in HSBC by 884.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its position in HSBC by 285.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

