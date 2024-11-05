US Bancorp DE Sells 831 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

