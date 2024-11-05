US Foods (USFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.