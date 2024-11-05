VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,874,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.