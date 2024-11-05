Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $337.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $265.40 and a 12 month high of $343.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

