Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $213.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.69 and a fifty-two week high of $222.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.95 and its 200-day moving average is $209.98.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

