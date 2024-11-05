Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.