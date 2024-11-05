Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,604.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

