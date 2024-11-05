Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 8,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,968,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCVX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

