Veren (TSE:VRN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veren from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Veren from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
