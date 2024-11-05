Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
