VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after purchasing an additional 422,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $46,455,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

