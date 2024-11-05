Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III Sells 12,777 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,215.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,777,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Veritex by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.