Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVI opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Viad has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $816.08 million, a P/E ratio of 148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

