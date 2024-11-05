Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00.

ICUI opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $188.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $15,425,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

