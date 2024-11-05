W Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.79 and a 12 month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

