Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,645 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 412.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KB. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.