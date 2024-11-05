Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,109 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.45% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,453,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 121,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SEIQ opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

