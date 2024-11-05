Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

