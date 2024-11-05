Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 25.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ING opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

