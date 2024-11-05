Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nordson by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $247.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.97. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $219.46 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

