Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

