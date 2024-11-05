Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

