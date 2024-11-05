Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,051,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,768,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

