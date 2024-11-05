Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 274,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter.

FFC opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

