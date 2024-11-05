Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IMCV opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $635.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.