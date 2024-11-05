Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,972 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,470,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 847,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS FLBL opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

