Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.