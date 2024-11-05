Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $302.82 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $308.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.