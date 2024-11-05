Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

