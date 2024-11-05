Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,510 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 274,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $377,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BUI opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

