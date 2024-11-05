Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,938 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

