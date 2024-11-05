Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,776 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 68.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 6,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Shares of EQT opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

