Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. UBS Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.