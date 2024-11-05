Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in F5 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in F5 by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Shares of FFIV opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

