Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 331 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $166.87 and a one year high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

