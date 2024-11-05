Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $88,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,398 shares of company stock worth $25,228,706. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.