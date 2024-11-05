Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.