Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $1,702,129.40 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 121,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,702,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,357.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $11,590,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

