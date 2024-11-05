Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Cinemark Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.35. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

