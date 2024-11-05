Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:WHR opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

