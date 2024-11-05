William Blair Boosts Earnings Estimates for Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 1,334.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

