William Blair Forecasts Higher Earnings for BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

