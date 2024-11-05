William Blair Has Positive Forecast for argenx Q4 Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.44.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $588.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -668.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.46 and a 200 day moving average of $467.19. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $610.73.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in argenx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

