WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 946.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 946.67 ($12.28).

Several research firms have weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.84) to GBX 950 ($12.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.76) on Thursday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 856.80 ($11.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4,366.32, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 765.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 20,526.32%.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.