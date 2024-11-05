XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of XPO worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $138.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

