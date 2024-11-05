XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
XT Energy Group Stock Performance
About XT Energy Group
XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.
